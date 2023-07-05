Bakersfield transient steals car from Good Samaritan, leads police on pursuit

A transient that stole a car from a Good Samaritan led officers on a cross-county pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began in Bakersfield after the bystander offered to give the suspect a ride. The Bakersfield Police Department handed off the chase to the California Highway Patrol. The suspect led police down the I-5 Freeway and into Los Angeles County.

He stayed on the freeway, with police close behind him, for dozens of miles until reaching Santa Clarita. Seeing heavier traffic, the suspect and police slowed down, creating an opportunity for an officer to implement a PIT maneuver.

The officer executed the PIT — which is rarely used on freeways — perfectly, spinning the car around and facing it toward oncoming traffic.

Shortly after, the suspect exited the car without any shoes and surrendered to officers.