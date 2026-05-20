Bain Fire in Riverside County 25% contained overnight, grows to more than 1,300 acres

Firefighters made significant progress on the Bain Fire in Riverside County overnight after it consumed more than 1,300 acres and injured four, authorities said.

According to Cal Fire, containment of the blaze was up to 25% as of 5:58 a.m. Wednesday. It burned about 1,375 acres.

The cause is still under investigation, although it began in the Santa Ana River bed near Bain Street and Limonite Avenue in the Mira Loma neighborhood of Jurupa Valley sometime before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

At least four injuries were reported, all to civilians. Of the four, three were due to smoke inhalation while one was an unspecified "traumatic injury." The exact conditions of the injured were unknown as of Wednesday morning.

It's not yet clear if any structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Evacuation orders and warnings

Evacuation orders made on Tuesday were still in place as of Wednesday morning. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for more than 24,000 residents, including:

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Warnings were also issued for people who should be ready to leave at a moment's notice, including:

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An evacuation map can also be found here. Officials established an evacuation shelter at the La Sierra Senior Center, which is located at 5215 La Sierra Avenue Building A in Riverside.

Air quality concerns

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The smoke from the blaze extends from Riverside County to parts of Orange County.

AQMD officials recommended that affected residents remain indoors with windows and doors closed with air conditioning or an air purifier running. Avoid using swamp coolers or whole-house fans that bring in air from the outside.

Residents should also avoid burning wood in a fireplace or fire pit. AQMD advised people to refrain from burning candles, lighting incense, pan-frying and grilling.

Anyone who must go outside in the smoke advisory zone should wear a properly-fitting N95 or P100 respirator.