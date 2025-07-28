Watch CBS News
Back-to-back magnitude 3.1 earthquakes strike in Inland Empire

Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A pair of 3.1 magnitude earthquakes struck in the Inland Empire on Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial quake hit at 11:28 a.m. with an epicenter about three miles north of Cabazon, near Morongo Resort and Casino.

The second quake hit just one minute later in about the same location with the same magnitude.

As of Monday morning, no injuries or damages were reported.

According to the USGS, the quakes were felt as far as Ontario.

