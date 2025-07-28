Back-to-back magnitude 3.1 earthquakes strike in Inland Empire

A pair of 3.1 magnitude earthquakes struck in the Inland Empire on Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial quake hit at 11:28 a.m. with an epicenter about three miles north of Cabazon, near Morongo Resort and Casino.

The second quake hit just one minute later in about the same location with the same magnitude.

As of Monday morning, no injuries or damages were reported.

According to the USGS, the quakes were felt as far as Ontario.