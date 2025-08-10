Babysitter is a suspect after 3 young children go missing in Inglewood, authorities say
Officials are searching for a babysitter who allegedly abducted three young kids who may be at risk, according to authorities.
In a news release, the department said 55-year-old Constance Franks and three children who she was babysitting were last seen around 7:30 p.m. at the 300 block of W. Hyde Park Boulevard in Inglewood. Franks and the kids possibly left the area on foot, police said.
The children were identified as 8-year-old Isabella Mamby, 6-year-old Meischon Mamby and 4-year-old Alona Mamby.
In a post to social media announcing an AMBER Alert, the California Highway Patrol identified Franks as a suspect and said the children were abducted or taken.
Franks was described as a Black woman standing at about 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, with red and black hair and brown eyes. On Friday night, she was wearing a white tank top, tan dress and brown UGG boots.
Isabella, the oldest child, is a girl that's about four feet tall and 50 pounds with black braids. She was last seen wearing a red "Winnie the Pooh" shirt and black shorts.
Meischon, a boy, is about four feet tall and 40 pounds with black mid-length braids. He was last seen wearing a red "Spiderman" shirt, black shorts and black-and-white checkered Vans shoes.
Alona, the youngest girl, is about three feet tall and 35 pounds with brown mid-length hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a red "Winnie the Pooh" shirt, black shorts and blue Vans shoes with flower print.
No additional details were immediately made available.