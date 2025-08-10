Babysitter is a suspect after 3 young children go missing in Inglewood, authorities say

Officials are searching for a babysitter who allegedly abducted three young kids who may be at risk, according to authorities.

In a news release, the department said 55-year-old Constance Franks and three children who she was babysitting were last seen around 7:30 p.m. at the 300 block of W. Hyde Park Boulevard in Inglewood. Franks and the kids possibly left the area on foot, police said.

The children were identified as 8-year-old Isabella Mamby, 6-year-old Meischon Mamby and 4-year-old Alona Mamby.

In a post to social media announcing an AMBER Alert, the California Highway Patrol identified Franks as a suspect and said the children were abducted or taken.

Meischon, left, Alona, center, and Isabella Mamby went missing on Friday, Aug. 9, 2025, along with their babysitter, Constance Franks. Inglewood Police Department

Franks was described as a Black woman standing at about 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, with red and black hair and brown eyes. On Friday night, she was wearing a white tank top, tan dress and brown UGG boots.

Constance Franks, 55. Inglewood Police Department

Isabella, the oldest child, is a girl that's about four feet tall and 50 pounds with black braids. She was last seen wearing a red "Winnie the Pooh" shirt and black shorts.

Meischon, a boy, is about four feet tall and 40 pounds with black mid-length braids. He was last seen wearing a red "Spiderman" shirt, black shorts and black-and-white checkered Vans shoes.

Alona, the youngest girl, is about three feet tall and 35 pounds with brown mid-length hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a red "Winnie the Pooh" shirt, black shorts and blue Vans shoes with flower print.

No additional details were immediately made available.