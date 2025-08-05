Azusa Pacific University's East Campus placed on lockdown as police search for armed robber

Police placed the Azusa Pacific University East Campus on lockdown as they searched for an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday.

They did not provide exact details of when the alleged robbery took place, but they shared a community statement requesting that the campus go on lockdown as they continued their search.

"APD is requesting anyone on Azusa East Campus to lockdown," police said. "If you are on West Campus you are not under lockdown but please stay away from East Campus."

Officers described the suspect as a man in his 30s.

Anyone who believes they saw the man was urged to call 911 or campus safety.