Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in East Los Angeles

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.

According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him.

Reports of the homicide first came in at around 4:55 a.m. Thursday morning, when deputies were dispatched to the basketball courts behind the housing community. Upon arrival, they found a man stabbed to death in the middle of the court. The identity of the victim, suggested to be between 15 and 20 years old, has not been released.

Sky2 flew over the bloody scene Thursday morning, blocked from public view by a partition.

While they weren't sure if the two were connected to the homicide, investigators wanted to speak with them.

The man was seen wearing a black t-shirt with gray shorts and black tennis shoes, while the woman was wearing a long sleeve black sweater over a gray shirt and gray pajama bottoms.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.