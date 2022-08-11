Watch CBS News
Man found dead on East Los Angeles basketball court

By Darleene Powells

A man was found dead on a basketball court in East Los Angeles Thursday morning.

Homicide detectives were called to the basketball courts behind Nueva Maravilla Housing Community, 4919 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., at about 4:55 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Sky 2 was over the bloody scene, which was in the middle of the court. Authorities did not say how the man had died.

Anyone with information about the murder can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

