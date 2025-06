Authorities are searching for a missing kayaker on Castaic Lake after his kayak overturned on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. The woman was rescued from the water, but the man still has not been located.

The search continued at around 6 p.m. with LA County Sheriff's deputies taking over the search and rescue operation.

The woman was not injured in the incident.