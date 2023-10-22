Authorities release ID of driver suspected in deputy-involved shooting in Riverside

Authorities have released the identity of the driver of a vehicle suspected in a deputy-involved shooting in the Thousand Palms area of Riverside.

Jose Eduardo RosalesPerez, 34, of Desert Hot Springs was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer. Authorities have not released the identity of the second suspect.

The shooting happened after around 7 p.m. on Oct. 18th, after deputies responded to Ramon Road and Robert Road to locate a man wanted on suspicion of hit-and-run.

When deputies arrived, they located RosalesPerez along with a second suspect. While detaining RosalesPerez for an outstanding alleged felony warrant, authorities say the passenger allegedly shot at the deputies.

The passenger then allegedly barricaded himself inside the vehicle and refused to follow commands, prompting additional agencies to respond, according to authorities.

One deputy was shot and rushed to a hospital. The alleged gunman was also shot, taken into custody, and taken to a nearby hospital. Both he and the deputy remain hospitalized.

The investigation into the shooting was ongoing.



