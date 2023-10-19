Riverside County deputy hospitalized following shooting in Thousand Palms
A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized after being shot in the Thousand Palms area on Wednesday.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear, but RSO officials urged the public to avoid the area near Ramon Road and Robert Road as their investigation continued.
The deputy was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition. At around 9:30 p.m., deputies disclosed that they were undergoing surgery, but did not provide more information.
At around 8:30 p.m., RSO reported that a suspect had been taken into custody, but did not provide any further information.
Despite initial reports from deputies that the shooting occurred in Palm Desert, they later reported that it happened in Thousand Palms.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
