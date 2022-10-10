Authorities investigating stabbing in Palmdale that left three wounded

Authorities are investigating a stabbing attack in Palmdale early Monday morning that left three men wounded, including the suspect.

The stabbing is believed to have occurred late Sunday evening at around 11 p.m. in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, at the Long Horn Pavilion apartment complex.

According to Palmdale Police Department, a man and his son were stabbed during a gang-related attack. During the course of the incident, the suspect also received wounds as the victims fought back.

The father was admitted to a hospital for treatment, while his son and the suspect were treated for minor injuries.

After he was released from the hospital, police took the suspect into custody.

None of the identities were revealed due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.