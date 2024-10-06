Watch CBS News
Authorities investigate fatal shooting in Carson after early morning confrontation

By Iris Salem

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man following a shooting in Carson on Sunday.

Around 4:25 a.m., deputies from the Carson Sheriff's Station were dispatched to reports of a gunshot victim in the 40th block of North Camelback Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed a black pickup truck departing the scene with the victim inside. They detained the vehicle and administered CPR until first responders arrived. The victim was then rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that a confrontation took place in an attached garage at the residence. Four people were inside the garage when three suspects entered, resulting in a physical altercation.

During the fight, one suspect produced a firearm and opened fire, deputies said. Two suspects fled the scene on foot, while a third, reportedly intoxicated, remained and was detained for questioning.

The identity of the victim has not been released though deputies said he resided at the location.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

