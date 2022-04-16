Authorities in Beverly Hills investigating recent distribution of antisemitic fliers

Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood were hit with antisemitic fliers this weekend, just as the Jewish holiday, Passover, begins.

The fliers were delivered to the "extreme North end" of Beverly Hills and were collected, according to the Beverly Hills police department. The BHPD also said that it received reports on Friday about antisemitic fliers going around in other parts of West LA.

The distribution of fliers was reported around noon near Loma Vista Drive and Carla Ridge, according to Sgt. R. Dolan of the Beverly Hills Police Department, City News Service reports.

Antisemitic fliers were also spread out to residents of Westwood on Friday April 15.

Sam Yebri, a resident of Westwood who is running for Los Angeles City Council District No. 5 seat, condemned the spread of hate speech images in Westwood on Friday on his Instagram account.

"There is no such thing as a small hate crime," Yebri said in a press release. "Every act of hate terrorizes not just the victims of the attack – but the entire community, and any community that has ever been targeted because of what they look like, whom they love, where they worship, or where they come from."

This is the third time since November that residents in Beverly Hills have received fliers promoting antisemitism, according to the Beverly Press, Park LaBrea News.