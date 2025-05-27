Authorities identify man found shot to death inside Lancaster trash bin

Authorities have identified the man who was found dead inside of a trash bin in Lancaster over the weekend.

Deputies were sent to the 44000 block of Beech Avenue, located just west of the Sierra Highway, at around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday morning after receiving a missing person call, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they stopped a large box truck that they saw leaving the area, where they found the man's body in an open trash bin in the back.

They saw that the man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified on Tuesday as 41-year-old Lancaster resident William Aldridge.

Deputies detained several people at the location in connection with the incident, but no reports of arrest have yet been made.

As their investigation into the matter continues, detectives ask anyone who knows more to contact them at (323) 890-5500.