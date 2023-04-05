Authorities ID woman killed in fiery Tesla crash on Sunset Boulevard

Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who died in a fiery single-vehicle crash in the Hollywood area that left three other people injured, two critically.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard at Roxbury Road in Hollywood at 2:32 a.m. Monday. KCAL News

The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Monica Hyun Mi Suh, 31, of Los Angeles died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.

The vehicle -- a Tesla X -- apparently crashed in Hollywood and came to a fiery rest in West Hollywood, according to Lt. J. Aguirre of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood station.

A woman riding in the front passenger seat died at the scene, and two other women riding in the back seat were injured, according to the LAPD. Both injured women were taken to a hospital, one in stable condition and one in critical condition, the LAPD reported.

The male driver of the Tesla got out and was picked up and taken to a hospital by someone driving another vehicle, police said.

"Investigators found the driver at a local hospital," the LAPD said. The man, whose name was not released, was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The investigation was continuing.