One dead, 3 hospitalized in West Hollywood fiery crash

A car crashed on Sunset Boulevard at Roxbury Road at the Hollywood/West Hollywood border and burst into flames, killing one person and hospitalizing three others early Monday morning.

"I saw two women, from what I remember, in complete distress, after the flames got bigger. I heard screaming and shouting and the car started to explode," said John Haro Monday a witness.

In the preliminary investigation, police believed the driver fled the scene on foot. The driver was later located at a hospital in critical condition.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard at Roxbury Road at 2:32 a.m. Monday.

The Tesla X is believed to have been traveling on Sunset when it crashed into a median, a metal lamp post and a tree, according to the preliminary investigation.

The female adult passenger died at the crash scene, police said. She may have been trapped in the vehicle as it burned, according to witnesses. Two women in the back seats were hospitalized.

"The driver exited the vehicle and was picked up by a third party that investigators found out was following the car, and was transported to a local hospital," said LAPD Sgt. Bruce Borihanh. "Investigators did find that driver and positively identified him. So far we just have him as a male adult at the hospital right now, he's in critical condition, but investigators are waiting to interview him, and looking at possible charges."

The car came to rest in front the Pink Taco restaurant on the north side of Sunset. Bystanders attempted to intervene and help out the victims before the car became fully engulfed in flames.

Police believe the car was the only vehicle involved, according to the preliminary investigation.

Sunset Boulevard remained closed in both directions at Roxbury Road at 9 a.m. as investigators combed the scene for evidence.