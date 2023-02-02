Watch CBS News
Authorities confirm body found of missing 22-year-old Ventura County man

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Ventura County Sheriff's Office have identified the body found in the area where authorities were searching for 22-year-old Zachary Zernik of Ventura County to be Zernik. 

The Ventura County Sheriff's posted on Twitter that his body was identified around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Zernik was last seen by family members Saturday, Feb. 28 around 8 a.m., and he was reported missing after he failed to arrive at work on Monday. 

His vehicle was located at the Wendy/Potrero Trailhead as search and rescue efforts were underway in the surrounding area. 

Sheriff's said the death appears to be accidental, as there is no evidence of a crime or foul play.

