Authorities confirm body found of missing 22-year-old Ventura County man

Ventura County Sheriff's Office have identified the body found in the area where authorities were searching for 22-year-old Zachary Zernik of Ventura County to be Zernik.

The Ventura County Sheriff's posted on Twitter that his body was identified around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Zernik was last seen by family members Saturday, Feb. 28 around 8 a.m., and he was reported missing after he failed to arrive at work on Monday.

His vehicle was located at the Wendy/Potrero Trailhead as search and rescue efforts were underway in the surrounding area.

MISSING UPDATE

It is with great sadness that at about 9am, Zachary Zernik was located deceased in Boney Mountain State Wilderness Park. Death appears accidental. No evidence of crime or foul play. Cause of death will be determined by the ME’s Office. Prayers to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/szKkaG6wcJ — Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) February 2, 2023

Sheriff's said the death appears to be accidental, as there is no evidence of a crime or foul play.