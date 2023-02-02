Watch CBS News
Authorities find body in search for a 22-year-old Ventura County man

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that a body has been found in the area where they have been searching for 22-year-old Zach Zernik.

He was last seen by family members Saturday, Feb. 28 around 8 a.m., and was reported missing after he failed to arrive at work on Monday. 

His vehicle was located at the Wendy/Potrero Trailhead as search and rescue efforts were underway in the surrounding area.

The body found has not been identified yet. 

First published on February 1, 2023 / 7:35 PM

