Authorities find body in search for a 22-year-old Ventura County man
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that a body has been found in the area where they have been searching for 22-year-old Zach Zernik.
He was last seen by family members Saturday, Feb. 28 around 8 a.m., and was reported missing after he failed to arrive at work on Monday.
His vehicle was located at the Wendy/Potrero Trailhead as search and rescue efforts were underway in the surrounding area.
The body found has not been identified yet.
