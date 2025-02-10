Watch CBS News
Alleged carjacking suspect surrenders following high speed chase on LA freeways

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An alleged carjacking suspect surrendered to authorities following a high speed chase along Los Angeles freeways on Monday evening. 

It's unclear what prompted the chase to begin, but with SkyCal overhead California Highway Patrol could be seen closely pursuing the white sedan as it fled along both the 105 and 405 Freeways. 

The pursuit began with Los Angeles Police Department officers but CHP took over as it continued. 

At times, the driver could be seen traveling at speeds up to 100 miles per hour while swerving around other drivers. They often committed bizarre driving maneuvers in what looked to be attempts to lose pursuing officers.

Just before 10 p.m., as the pursuit continued through Inglewood, the driver pulled over abruptly and shouted out of the window at officers. The woman, who appeared to be wearing only a black jacket, got out and walked into the street before surrendering to police. 

She was taken into custody without further incident. 

