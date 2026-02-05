Austin Beutner withdraws from Los Angeles race for mayor

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Austin Beutner announced on Thursday that he is backing out of the race and will not run for mayor.

The former Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent said in a written statement that he has made the decision not to run after the sudden death of his 22-year-old daughter Emily in January.

"My family has experienced the unimaginable loss of our beloved daughter Emily. She was a magical person, the light of our lives. We are still in mourning," he wrote. Emily Beutner died in a LA hospital on Jan. 6, and her cause of death has not been revealed.

He announced his bid for mayor in October, with a campaign rooted in addressing homelessness, safety, the cost of housing, and the loss of jobs and opportunities.

Although he had voted for Karen Bass, he questioned the city's leadership following the Palisades Fire. "Fire hydrants that don't work are a metaphor for the failure of leadership in City Hall," he said earlier.

In Beutner's written statement of withdrawal, he noted the job of mayor is a 24/7 commitment. "Family has always come first for me. That is where I need to be at this time," he wrote.

Beutner began his career in public service in 2010, serving as LA deputy mayor for three years during former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa's second term. He was the publisher of The Los Angeles Times from 2014 to 2015, and became the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District in 2018, serving until 2021. He led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Los Angeles is a special place, but every day it's becoming less affordable, less safe and a more difficult place to live. To solve these problems, new ideas are needed along with leadership capable of implementing them. I'm grateful for the many people from all walks of life who saw this in me and supported our campaign. In time, I hope to continue my efforts to make sure Los Angeles' best days are ahead of us," Beutner wrote.

"We ask you to respect our privacy and keep us in your prayers."