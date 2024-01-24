Attempted murder suspect arrested after returning to scene of crime in Needles

An attempted murder suspect was arrested early Tuesday after he reportedly returned to the scene of the crime, where deputies were investigating the incident.

The incident happened on Jan. 23 at around 8:45 p.m., when deputies with the Colorado River Station/Needles Police Department were dispatched to the 5400 block of National Trails Highway for a reported domestic violence, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

During their preliminary investigation, deputies were able to determine that the suspect, 31-year-old Alejandro Luna, choked the victim and made "several threats of serious bodily harm" towards the victim and her family, the SBCSD statement said.

The victim was able to get away from Luna, who then left the home and began to break windows on the victim's car, which caused considerable damage, deputies said.

Luna had fled the scene before deputies arrived, but returned back three hours later where deputies were in the process of their investigation.

He was arrested without further incident and booked at the Colorado River Station jail. He remains behind bars on $1 million bail.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (760) 326-9200.