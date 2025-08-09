At least four dogs killed in destructive Temple City house fire

At least four dogs were killed in a massive fire that destroyed a Temple City home on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze was first reported a little before 3:40 p.m. in the 9600 block of Olive Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Though they were able to extinguish the flames by 4:15 p.m., the entire home appeared to have been destroyed. During a preliminary search of the home, firefighters found four deceased dogs.

They conducted a secondary search after learning that two other pets were still missing, but did not report finding any additional animals.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters said that it started outdoors and extended to a shed in the yard and the home. No other residences were damaged by the blaze

Both SoCalGas and Southern California Edison officials were called to the scene to assess any further potential risk caused by the fire.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.