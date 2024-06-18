At least $5000 worth of LEGOs stolen from family-owned store in Lomita

Two suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of LEGO sets from a family-owned store in Lomita Tuesday morning.

Diala Zuniza from Bricks and Minifigs said the burglary happened a little before 5:15 a.m. Security cameras caught the two men in masks and hoodies smashing the glass front door. The two men walked through the broken doorway with an axe and bat before pilfering the racks inside.

The pair stole at least 14 sets before leaving within less than a minute. Zuniza estimated the losses between $5,000 and $7,000.

Security cameras captured the suspects grabbing as many LEGO sets as they could. Bricks and Minifigs Lomita

Zuniza said the shop had been hit several times in the past. Next month would have been Bricks and Minifigs' one-year anniversary.

"We've invested everything into our store and are very proud of the Community we're building. This hurts!" the store's owners wrote on their Facebook page.

Despite the burglary, the store opened its doors for business on the same day.

Zuniza said they shared the video with other store owners.