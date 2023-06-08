At least 5,000 gallons of untreated sewage released into Malibu Lagoon

Unless you like bathing in untreated sewage, stay away from the Malibu Lagoon for the next couple of days.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued beach closures for Malibu Lagoon State Beach after 5,000-6,000 gallons of untreated sewage was related into the ocean water. According to health officials, the sewage came from a damaged wastewater line that leaked into a storm drain at the corner of Malibu Canyon Road and Potter Road. The wastewater line has been stopped and the immediate area surrounding it has been cleaned.

Algae blooms in Malibu Lagoon State Beach, Malibu, Los Angeles County, California. (Photo by: Citizen of the Planet/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

For the time being, the Malibu Lagoon State Beach and the areas a quarter mile north and south of the beach are closed.

Public Health said will test the water daily and will reopen the beach when bacterial levels meet health standards.

To view a full map of the closure, click here. Beach conditions are available 24 hours a day at the county's hotline 1-800-525-5662.