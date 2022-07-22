At least 4 people shot in downtown LA; at least 4 suspects at large

Police searched at least four suspects connected to the shooting of at least four people in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the officers were alerted to an assault with a deadly weapon on the corner of 7th Street and Spring Street at about 9:35 p.m.

Four to five suspects ran onto Spring Street towards 6th Street after shooting four victims, one of whom was grazed by a bullet.

Another person was hurt. That victim's injuries are unknown.

