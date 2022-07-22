Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 4 people shot in downtown LA; at least 4 suspects at large

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police searched at least four suspects connected to the shooting of at least four people in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the officers were alerted to an assault with a deadly weapon on the corner of 7th Street and Spring Street at about 9:35 p.m. 

Four to five suspects ran onto Spring Street towards 6th Street after shooting four victims, one of whom was grazed by a bullet. 

Another person was hurt. That victim's injuries are unknown. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

First published on July 21, 2022 / 10:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.