3 in custody after 46 found dead in 18-wheeler in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Three people are in custody after 46 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on the southwest side of San Antonio.

San Antonio police, fire trucks and ambulances surrounded an 18-wheeler near the 9600 block of Quintana Road, next to railroad tracks, KSAT reported.

U.S. Border Patrol reportedly started arriving at 8 p.m. Monday. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a press conference that the investigation is now a federal investigation.

According to San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood, all injuries were heat related and patients were 'hot to the touch.' Hood said during a press conference Monday night that those who died suffered from heat strokes and exhaustion due to high temperatures.

There was no air conditioning or water in the trailer.

Hood said that 16 people were transported to area San Antonio hospitals - 12 adults and four children.

Governor Greg Abbott commented on Twitter, saying the deaths are a result of President Joe Biden's open border policies.

At Least 42 People Found Dead Inside Truck Carrying Migrants In Texas.



These deaths are on Biden.



They are a result of his deadly open border policies.



They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law. https://t.co/8KG3iAwlEk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 28, 2022

Beto O'Rourke, who is running for governor against Abbott, said on Twitter the incident is 'devastating.'

This is devastating. Our thoughts go out to the families of those who lost their lives in San Antonio today.



We need urgent action — dismantle human smuggling rings and replace them with expanded avenues for legal migration that reflect our values and meet our country’s needs. https://t.co/FVDBGFm9Oh — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 28, 2022

There are about 46 migrants dead in San Antonio. Our prayers raised up to you O Lord for their souls. Lord have mercy on them. They hoped for a better life. Lord after Uvalde and now this, help us! We need you! So many people suffering. God, God, God. — Archbishop Gustavo (@ABishopGustavo) June 28, 2022

This story is developing.