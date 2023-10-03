Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricaded inside Whittier home

Police engaged in standoff with assault suspect in Whittier

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are engaged in a standoff with an alleged assault with a deadly weapon suspect in Whittier.

At around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault that had happened in the area, at a home in the 11000 block of Inez Street.

Circumstances leading up to the standoff remain unclear, but the man has been barricaded inside since their arrival.

Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to the scene at around 4:15 p.m. by deputies, but they have been on standby since.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.