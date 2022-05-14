A's top Angels with walk-off three-run homer in first game of Saturday doubleheader

After allowing just three hits through the first six innings of the contest, the Angels were unable to hold on to their late lead Saturday afternoon, falling to a walk-off three-run home run courtesy of the Oakland Athletics.

The Halos maintained a 1-0 lead from the top of the first inning through the top of the seventh, thanks to an RBI groundout off the bat of Shohei Ohtani - his 22nd of the year.

Angels starter Jhonathan Diaz was removed from the game in the fifth, going 4 2/3 innings allowing just one hit and four walks, striking out four.

His replacement, Oliver Ortega, allowed the tying run in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of a Jed Lowrie RBI single.

The Halos bounced back in the next frame, retaking the lead on a pair of RBI singles from Anthony Rendon and Andrew Velasquez.

With the two-run lead, Raisel Iglesias took the mound in the bottom of the ninth, seeking his ninth save of the season. However, he had his worst outing to date, allowing three runs on two hits and a base on balls.

After securing the first two outs of the inning, he gave up a double to A's outfielder Ramon Laureano and walked Christian Bethancourt before leaving a hanging slider to Luis Barrera, who barreled it 395 feet to right field for the walk-off homer.

The homer was the first of Barrera's career, and couldn't have come at a better time after he made a crucial error in the prior inning, allowing Mike Trout to score on Velasquez's eighth inning single.

It was Iglesias' first blown save of the season.

Oakland starter Paul Blackburn lasted 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on five hits and two walks, striking out three.

Both teams will face off again later Saturday at 6:40 p.m. in the second of a doubleheader.

Michael Lorenzen (3-2, 4.13 ERA) will toe the mound against A's starter Adam Oller (0-2, 11.17 ERA).