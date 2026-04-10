Space fans cheer Artemis II splashdown at Southern California watch parties

In San Diego and Downey, space enthusiasts packed watch party rooms to see the Artemis II astronauts return to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego.

Robert Ferguson was one of many at the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey, watching history unfold. "I remember watching TV when Apollo 11 landed on the moon. That was very surreal … in this case, the enthusiasm of people coming back and seeing this after 50 years – we need this type of thing, because we need to stimulate the minds of our young people," he said.

Fans at the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey. CBS LA

Lines formed outside the San Diego Air and Space Museum ahead of the Orion capsule splashdown. "I hope it goes well, I'm so excited. I have been thinking about them coming back to Earth all day," one woman said.

The Orion capsule carrying the crew of four did, in fact, parachute onto ocean waters about 50 miles off the coast at 5:07 p.m.

A "USA" chant broke out at the San Diego watch party, fans thrilled to be a part of history.

The San Diego Air and Space Museum hosted a packed-out Artemis II splashdown watch party. CBS LA

"This is the party of a lifetime," David Nelville, San Diego Air and Space Museum communication director, said.

"This is 50 years in the making, the first time we've come back from the moon, splashdown happening right off the coast of San Diego."

One young fan in Downey said, "There were two thoughts in my head. 'Oh my gosh, did that just really happen,' and 'OMG, that happened!'"

An hour after splashdown, fans in San Diego were still glued to the screen, as the capsule bobbled in the water, awaiting crew members to come out. Hundreds more space enthusiasts were still waiting to get inside the museum to share the joy.







