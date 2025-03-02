Watch CBS News
Arson investigation underway after firefighters extinguish brush fire in Pacoima

By Dean Fioresi

Authorities are searching for a person of interest after a brush fire ignited in Pacoima on Sunday afternoon. 

It was reported just before 3:30 p.m. in a large open area near the 12900 block of W. Branford Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Crews arrived and found about a quarter-acre of grass that had caught fire with flames moving uphill through medium brush, according to a statement from LAFD. 

More than 100 firefighters and water-dropping helicopters were able to quickly limit the forward progress of the fire. 

"Airships used water drops to hit hot spots in the limited access areas," the statement said. 

Crews were expected to remain on scene until all remaining hot spots could be fully extinguished. 

Both the Los Angeles Police Department and arson investigators were called to the scene to aid in the search for a "person of interest regarding multiple sets," firefighters said. 

No further information was provided. 

