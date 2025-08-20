Woman barricades inside Malibu home after allegedly shooting arrow at someone

Los Angeles County deputies closed a portion of the Malibu shore after a woman allegedly shot an arrow at someone on Wednesday morning.

After allegedly shooting the arrow, the woman barricaded herself inside a beachfront home in the 25000 block of Malibu Road, a little after 10:10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The standoff continued well into the afternoon. Deputies said the suspect is associated with the home.