Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman barricades inside Malibu home after allegedly shooting arrow at someone

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles County deputies closed a portion of the Malibu shore after a woman allegedly shot an arrow at someone on Wednesday morning. 

After allegedly shooting the arrow, the woman barricaded herself inside a beachfront home in the 25000 block of Malibu Road, a little after 10:10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The standoff continued well into the afternoon. Deputies said the suspect is associated with the home. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue