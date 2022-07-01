Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing yacht, crashing it into other boats in Newport Harbor

The San Diego man who police say stole a yacht in Newport Harbor and took it on a destructive joyride is reportedly on the lam.

Multiple boats were damaged after a vandalism suspect went on a destructive joy ride through Newport Harbor. CBS Los Angeles

An arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Joel Praneet Siam after he failed to show for a court hearing Wednesday. The judge in his case declared him a fugitive, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Siam was arrested in March after allegedly stealing a 60-foot yacht and crashing it into several other boats in Newport Harbor. Authorities say the boat was being serviced and had the keys on board when it was stolen.

The accused joyrider had pleaded not guilty to several charges -- including grand theft, battery with serious injury, and felony vandalism – and had been released after posting $50,000 bail. He had been scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing this week.