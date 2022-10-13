Watch CBS News
Arrest made in murder of Highland Park liquor store clerk

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department said they arrested a suspect who allegedly murdered a man working as a clerk at a liquor store. 

The incident happened Oct. 6, at Tony's Market in Highland Park, according to investigators. Police said four teenagers went into the liquor store and tried to steal a six-pack of beer.  

"As he was kind of following them trying to get the product back, one of the individuals took an electric scooter and bashed him in the head," said Nelle Reyes, the victim's daughter.

The victim, identified as, 69-year-old Steven Reyes, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Police were initially looking for two males and two females, whom witnesses said looked no older than 14 or 15 years old. They have not released any information on the person arrested yet. 

Community members have since gathered outside the market after the alleged murder, placing candles and flowers in honor of the victim. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

