Highland Park liquor store clerk killed after being assaulted with scooter by group of teenagers

Police are searching for a group of suspects involved in the fatal assault of a Highland Park liquor store clerk Thursday evening, who was killed when they used a scooter to attack him.

Steven Reyes. GoFundMe

According to Los Angeles Police Department, four teenagers were taking items, namely a six pack of beer, from the liquor store, Tony's Market, that Steven Reyes worked at when he confronted them. One of the suspects reportedly struck Reyes in the head with an e-scooter and ran from the store.

"As he was kind of following them trying to get the product back, one of the individuals took an electric scooter and bashed him in the head," said Nelle Reyes, the victim's daughter.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are now looking for two males and two females wanted in connection with the assault, whom witnesses say looked no older than 14 or 15 years old.

Already candles and other offerings from the local community could be seen outside of the liquor store Friday evening. As the Reyes family mourns the loss of their patriarch, they're hoping that someone will come forward so justice can be served.

"I was just glad that I was able to at least be there, He wasn't alone when he passed. When he passed away, he was surrounded by people he loved," Nelle said, explaining that she made it to the hospital with 30 minutes to spare so she could say goodbye. "I think that's all that anyone could ask for is to not leave this earth being by themselves."

Tony's Market location in Highland Park CBSLA

Nelle, a local emergency room nurse, said that her father immigrated to California from the Philippines so he could make a better life for his family. She said that he taught her the value of hard work, determination and humility.

"I feel like this is something small I can ask from the community," she said. "It's a tragic, unnecessary and unfortunate event. ... My dad's life was not worth it."

She created a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of funeral expenses and help the family through the difficult times ahead of them. It can be found by searching the key words "Steven Reyes - GoFundMe."