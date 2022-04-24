Armenians across Southland mark 107-year anniversary of Armenian Genocide with solemn remembrance

Across the Southland, communities have gathered for solemn remembrance of those killed in the Armenian Genocide.

Outside Glendale City Hall, the Unified Young Armenians organized a vigil.

Sunday will mark the 107 year anniversary since the genocide, a tragic and critical point in the rich and long-running history of Armenian culture.

"Every year, we relive what happened to our grandparents, our great grandparents. It just shows that we are not allowed to stop, not stop the fight for justice," Gohar Petrosyan, with the Unified Young Armenians, said.

Petrosyan, who helped organized Saturday's vigil, said it's important for the community, but also for the teenagers volunteering to create this night of remembrance.

It's a chance for 16-year-old Lilia Harutunyan to help honor and continue her culture.

"Losing 1,500,000 ancestors has brought us together. We are fighting til the end, showing everyone we are here," she said.

Saturday morning, at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs monument in Montebello, a prayer service and laying of flowers was held. Many turned out to pay their respects to those lost in the genocide.

"When you come to events like this and see how passionate people are in preserving their culture, it stems from the fact that we came so close to losing everyone, and once you almost lost something, you cherish it all that much more," Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian said.

One year ago, President Joe Biden was the first sitting U.S. President to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, something the Turkish government has never done.

The commemorative events will continue across the Southland on Sunday.