Armed suspects steal $15k during armored truck robbery in Hyde Park

Authorities are searching for a group of suspects who stole nearly $30,000 during the robbery of an armored truck in Hyde Park on Saturday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened at around 11:20 a.m. in a parking lot in the 3300 block of W. Florence Avenue outside of a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Investigators say that a white SUV pulled up in front of the armored truck, at which point two male suspects — both armed with rifles and wearing all white clothing — exited the vehicle and threatened the guard driving the truck.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the guard walking back to the armored truck when the car pulls up and both suspects jump out.

One of the suspects can be seen forcing the guard onto the ground and searching his pockets.

Before fleeing from the area, the suspects made off with two money bags that were reportedly filled with around $15,000, according to LAPD Media Relations Officer Drake Madison.

The video also shows the second guard, who was inside of the armored truck, pointing a gun at the suspects as they fled from the parking lot.

The suspects, all of which are believed to be in their 30s with an average height of 6-feet tall, were last seen fleeing eastbound on Florence Ave.

No one was injured during the incident.