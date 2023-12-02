Armed suspect barricaded inside Long Beach apartment; SWAT on scene

Long Beach police are engaged in a standoff with an allegedly armed suspect who has barricaded inside of an apartment in Long Beach.

Officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Santa Fe Avenue a little after 2:10 p.m. after learning of a person with a gun in the area.

As the standoff continued, a police SWAT team was called to the scene.

Santa Fe Avenue between 34th Street and Wardlow Road has been shut down as the incident continues.

The circumstances leading up to the event remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.