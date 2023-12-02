Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed suspect barricaded inside Long Beach apartment; SWAT on scene

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Armed suspect barricaded inside apartment in Long Beach
Armed suspect barricaded inside apartment in Long Beach 00:28

Long Beach police are engaged in a standoff with an allegedly armed suspect who has barricaded inside of an apartment in Long Beach. 

Officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Santa Fe Avenue a little after 2:10 p.m. after learning of a person with a gun in the area.

As the standoff continued, a police SWAT team was called to the scene. 

Santa Fe Avenue between 34th Street and Wardlow Road has been shut down as the incident continues. 

The circumstances leading up to the event remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 6:30 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.