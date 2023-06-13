Armed robbery suspect crashes on Long Beach Freeway

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of an armed robbery suspect. This suspect may be connected to an assault with a deadly weapon case.

The pursuit began near South Los Angeles but weaved its way through several freeways before going south on the I-710 Freeway.

At least three suspects were inside of the vehicle. The driver seemed to be the only one that bailed out of the SUV after crashing on the highway near Long Beach.

He then jumped off the freeway and onto surface streets. He was seen running away from police before making his way to an alley near West Melrose Way and West 4th Street in Long Beach.

The suspect was last seen in a Long Beach alley next to an apartment complex. KCAL News

