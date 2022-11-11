Arlington High School staff revive student poisoned by fentanyl-laced pill

Arlington High School staff revived one of their students after she was poisoned by a fentanyl-laced pill.

"When you engage in illicit drug use, you don't know exactly what you're putting into your body. And with marijuana, pills, and many other narcotics intentionally being laced with fentanyl so often now, the next time could easily be your last, " said Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez.

According to police, the incident happened on Oct. 20 when a student walked into the high school's main office and started to have an undisclosed medical emergency. She stopped breathing and her heart stopped soon after, forcing the school resource officer, assistant principal and other staff to try to resuscitate her by doing CPR while preparing a defibrillator.

Luckily, the student started breathing again and her pulse returned before paramedics arrived and administered Narcan. She shortly regained consciousness shortly after.

"We are grateful that the student is safe. This is the first known case of fentanyl affecting a student within RUSD and we would like it to be the last. Students and families need to know that fentanyl is real and deadly," said Riverside Unified School District Deputy Superintendent, Tim Walker.

An investigation discovered that the student had the counterfeit oxycodone pill delivered to her home after she purchased it from an undisclosed social media platform.

Police were able to track the tablet to the sellers and arrested two people.