Arcadia homeowners tied up by group of armed robbers; jewelry and car stolen

An investigation is underway after a pair of Arcadia homeowners were tied up during an armed robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the home, located in the 1100 block of W. Foothill Boulevard, a little before 1 p.m. after learning of the home invasion robbery, according to a news release from the Arcadia Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a group of four suspects had forced entry into a home through the front door and tied up the victims before ransacking the property.

An aerial view of the neighborhood where the robbery occurred on Oct. 22, 2025. CBS LA

The suspects stole jewelry and and a car from the home before fleeing from the area heading east, police said.

"After the suspects fled, both victims were able to free themselves, and one left the home to seek help from a nearby bystander," the release said.

Both of the victims, who haven't been publicly identified, sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police said that one of the suspects was armed with a gun, while another was armed with a knife. They found the victims' abandoned vehicle about 12 miles away in the 1400 block of W. Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles.

They were unsure if there was any relationship between the victims and suspects, all of whom were identified as males wearing black clothing. One of the suspects also had a reflective safety vest on, police said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact APD at (626) 574-5151.