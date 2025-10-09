San Bernardino County man arrested for recording girls at Victorville Fairgrounds

A San Bernardino County man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly recording young females at the Victorville Fairgrounds without their knowledge, authorities said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at around 12:30 p.m., deputies were called to the fairgrounds, in the 14000 block of Seventh Street, after learning of the incident, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"A witness observed the suspect record two juvenile females who were standing at a food vendor truck," the release said. "The witness confronted the suspect, later identified as Ashok Melvani, and he ran away."

Ashok Melvani. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

The witness was able to catch up with Melvani, a 71-year-old Apple Valley resident, and held him until a deputy arrived. They say that the victims, who were "disturbed by the incident," did not know the suspect and were unaware that he was recording them.

"Through investigation, deputies determined Melvani recorded the victims for his own sexual pleasure and has recorded other females in the past," the release said.

He was booked on child annoyance charges, deputies said. They believe that due to the nature of the incident, there may be additional victims. They have shared his photograph as they continue their investigation.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact SBSD at (760) 241-2911.