Multiple residents, pets displaced after apartment fire in Long Beach engulfs units

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Multiple residents and their pets are displaced after an apartment fire in Long Beach engulfed units on Tuesday morning.

Crews from the Long Beach Fire Department received several calls around 12:51 a.m. about a fire at an apartment complex.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a balcony. As they entered the 4-story complex, they found the second, third, and fourth floors on fire.

Multiple animals were removed and rescued from apartment units, including cats, dogs and birds. The fire department said one unit that was impacted had over a dozen pets inside.

After the fire was fully extinguished around 1:10 a.m., firefighters began surveying the area they found two cats and a dog had died. There are no reports of any other injuries.

Three units were displaced from the fire and the American Red Cross will be assisting those residents with housing resources.

It is unclear how the fire started, but authorities will continue to investigate the incident. 

