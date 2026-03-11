1 dead, child hospitalized after rollover crash on Riverside County highway

One person was killed and two people were hospitalized following a two-car rollover crash on Highway 371 in Riverside County on Wednesday.

The crash. happened at around 7 a.m. on SR-371 near Homestead Road near Anza, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol's Temecula office.

Investigators say that a 27-year-old woman from Palm Desert was driving a 2006 Honda Insight in southbound lanes when "for reasons which are under investigation," she "allowed the Honda to cross into the northbound lane," where it collided with a 2016 Toyota Tacoma being driven northbound by a 56-year-old Aguanga man.

"As a result, the front of the Toyota struck the Honda," the release said. "Both vehicles traveled onto the east dirt shoulder where the Toyota overturned onto its left side."

The woman, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cal Fire paramedics.

The man and an 11-year-old boy, who was also in the Toyota, were both airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Police do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the collision as their investigation continues.

A SigAlert was issued for several hours in both directions as crews worked to clear the wreckage from the road.

The investigation is being handled by CHP's Temecula Area office.