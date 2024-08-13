Watch CBS News
Anti-war protesters cause traffic delay in West Los Angeles as they march onto 405 Freeway

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters march onto 405 Freeway in West LA
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters march onto 405 Freeway in West LA 01:09

A group of protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war caused a traffic jam for Tuesday morning commuters as they marched onto the Southbound 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles.

The freeway, at National Boulevard, was briefly shut down around 9 a.m. before California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene and rounded up the group. The protesters were herded to the shoulder of the road and escorted by officers off the freeway.

According to the CHP, nine people were arrested and there were no reports of injuries. All lanes of the freeway were reported clear around 10:15 a.m. 

