Only On: Anti-Semitic graffiti has students fearful of returning to school, Rabbi's concerned

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 22 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 22 AM Edition) 02:02

A series of anti-Semitic graffiti messages in Manhattan Beach has students and Rabbi's concerned. 

Most recently there have been nine reported antisemitism incidents at Manhattan Beach schools. 

The most recent being on Sept. 17 at Pennekamp Elementary School. 

As a result, a Manhattan Beach Rabi told CBSLA Reporter Rina Nakano that his students are scared of returning to school, fearful of retaliation because of their religion. 

The Manhattan Beach School District told Nakano that the school does not tolerate this type of hate speech and antisemitism. 

Moreover, it has installed new security cameras at its schools that rang up a total of $400,000.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 3:04 PM

