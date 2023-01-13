Animals relocated after storm floods Huntington Beach wildlife center

Huntington Beach wildlife center in dire need of help after storms damage facilities

Huntington Beach Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center is the preeminent place for injured or sick birds and small mammals in Orange County.

However, after a series of storms battered Southern California, the center is in need of some help to keep it afloat.

"We had some ceiling tiles come down and it was actually falling water down in here," said Executive Director Debbie McGuire as she surveyed the damage. "This whole area, the floor was flooded."

Birds under the care of the Hunting Beach Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center waddle around their makeshift nursery center. KCAL News

Additionally, the series of storms damaged electrical conduits in the center's rehabilitation area, crippling the organization's ability to filter and pump water for its injured animals. With nowhere to house the birds and mammals in their cair, the care center was forced to move them to a temporary holding pen.

Fortunately, it's a slower-than-normal season at the center, with some 50 animals being nursed back to health. However, with baby season around the corner, the staff is concerned they will not have anywhere to house the animals that need the most help.

"We treat about 6,000 animals a year," said veterinarian Dr. Elizabeth Wood. "We are in a sort of quiet time of year but the cases we get this time of year are very medically intensive."

The repairs are a big unexpected cost for a center that operates without much reserve. It's expected that they'll cost about $25,000, which is on top of the $60,000 a month that needs to care for the animals.

Employees and volunteers are hoping for donations to make the necessary repairs. But in the meantime, staff will continue to move the animals around to keep them safe and happy.