Angels put Jose Quijada on 10-Day IL; Recall Brian Moran

The Angels have added left-handed relief pitcher Jose Quijada to the 10-Day Injured List due to a right oblique strain suffered on April 9.

Thus far in the 2022 season, Quijada has pitched just 0.1 innings which came on Opening Day against the Houston Astros - when he got Michael Brantley to fly out to centerfield in the seventh inning of the Halos 3-1 loss.

According to Jeff Fletcher of Southern California News Group, Quijada was warming up during Saturday's matchup against Houston but never entered the game, which he speculates is the time that the injury occurred.

In a corresponding move, the Halos have recalled fellow left-handed pitcher Brian Moran. He hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2020. He made his big league debut in 2019 with the Miami Marlins, where he had all 17 of his career appearances.

He has a career 6.55 ERA in MLB, but a 3.05 ERA in 11 minor league seasons.

Additionally, the Angels also designated relief pitcher Kyle Tyler for assignment - despite claiming him off of waivers from the San Diego Padres on Friday. This is the second time the Halos have DFA'd Tyler in the last month, before he bounced to the Boston Red Sox, to the Padres and now back to the Angels.

Tyler, 25, made his first Major League appearance with the Angels in 2021. Eventually appearing in five games, where he threw 12.1 innings, striking out six to the tune of a 2.92 ERA.