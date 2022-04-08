Angels claim Kyle Tyler off waivers from Padres

The Angels have claimed right-handed pitcher Kyle Tyler off of waivers from the San Diego Padres.

Tyler was ironically designated for assignment by the Halos less than a month ago to make room for new-signee Ryan Tepera.

Since then, he's been signed and designated by both the Boston Red Sox (March 22 - March 24) and the Padres (March 26 - April 7).

He will maintain his spot on the 40-man roster, barring any additional moves, as he retains his three minor league options, as detailed by MLB Trade Rumors.

Tyler, 25, hasn't had much time in the big leagues, making his first Major League appearance with the Angels in 2021, appearing in five games, where he threw 12.1 innings, striking out six to the tune of a 2.92 ERA.

He was originally drafted by the franchise in 2018, and has spent the majority of that time in the minor leagues where has compiled a 17-6 record in 32 starts. He's tossed 232.1 innings, striking out 220 batters and maintaining a 3.25 ERA.