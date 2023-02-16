Angels ink lefty reliever Matt Moore to one year, $7.55 million deal

The Angels have added additional help to their bullpen, inking left-handed reliever Matt Moore to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

Moore, now 33, is coming off of a successful season with the Texas Rangers in which he sported a 1.95 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched out of the bullpen in 2022.

Once considered to be one of the game's future stars, Moore began his big league career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011. In his second full season, he was selected to the All-Star Game and finished ninth in the American League Cy Young voting.

However, a number of injuries derailed a solid start to his career. He was traded to the San Francisco Giants in 2016, where he would go on to throw a near no-hitter against the Dodgers, tossing 8 and 2/3 innings of no-hit ball before allowing a hit.

Moore was again traded following the 2017 season, ending with with the Rangers for his first stint with the team. After two seasons in Dallas, he signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, only appearing in two games before his season was derailed by injury.

He would briefly play overseas following 2019, ending up with the Nippon Professional Baseball League's Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, where he tossed 85 innings in 15 starts with a 2.65 ERA.

Upon returning to the United States, Moore would sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies before ending up back in Texas in 2022.

Over the course of his 11-year career, Moore is 61-62 with a 4.45 ERA and 952 strikeouts in 1,041 and 2/3 innings pitched.