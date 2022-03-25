Angels extend Max Stassi on three-year deal

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim have extended catcher Max Stassi for three-years with a club option for a fourth-year.

Stassi, 31, who would have been a free agent following the season, is coming off of the most productive offensive season of his career, and is now set to earn $17.55 million over the initial three years and stands to make an extra $7 million if the club picks up the fourth-year on the contract. If not, he will still earn $500k per buyout.

In 2021 Stassi hit .241 in 87 games with 13 homers and 35 RBIs. While the numbers may not pop off the page, the offensive production, combined with his plus-defensive performance behind the plate made him a worthy option for the Halos. Over the season his slash line -- .241/.326/.426 -- was above the league average for catchers (.229/.305/.391).

He was also named the American League Player of the Week on June 14 for his six games performance (five of which he started), that saw him hit .455 with three home runs and eight RBIs to the tune of a 1.478 OPS.

Stassi will likely be the team's primary option at backstop, with the recently re-signed Kurt Suzuki operating as his backup.

Originally drafted in 2009 by the Oakland Athletics, Stassi made his Major League career in 2013 with the Houston Astros, but never saw much playing time until 2018 when he appeared in 88 games, hitting .226 with eight homers and 26 RBIs. The following year, he was shipped from Houston to Anaheim in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers -- Rainier Rivas and Raider Uceta.